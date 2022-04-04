Sri Lanka proposed interim govt: Opposition rejects president’s invitation

Hit by economic chaos, all ministers in Sri Lanka resign with immediate effect

Colombo, Apr 04: Sri Lanka's two main opposition parties, the SJB and the JVP, have rejected the President's request to form an all-party interim government, saying the President should resign.

President Gotabaya invited the Opposition parties to join a unity Cabinet to tackle the raging public anger against the hardships caused by the island nation's worst economic crisis.

On Sunday night, all 26 Cabinet Ministers submitted letters of resignation.

After the resignation of the Cabinet Ministers, at least three other new ministers were sworn in.

G L Peiris has been sworn in as the Foreign Minister while Dinesh Gunawardena is the new Education Minister.

Johnston Fernando has been made the new Minister of Highways.

There have been mass public agitations against the ruling Rajapaksa family for its mishandling of the economic situation triggered by the foreign exchange crisis and the balance of payment issues.

The public thronged the streets asking the president to resign.

The protests triggered the imposition of curfew after a state of emergency was declared by the President.

When the protests intensified, the government clamped a social media ban for 15 hours on Sunday.

The people defied the curfew to protest against long queues for fuel and gas and long hours without electricity.

Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal has also announced his resignation.

