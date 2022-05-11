Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: India refutes speculative media reports on sending troops to Colombo

I appeal and urge people to remain calm & stop violence & acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations.



"I appeal and urge people to remain calm & stop violence & acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations. All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis," President Gotabaya tweeted in his first comments since the outbreak of the violence that saw arson attacks on the homes of several former ministers and politicians.