Sri Lanka bomber was in Australia for studies: PM

International

pti-PTI

By PTI

Canberra, Apr 25: Australia's Prime Minister said one of the suicide bombers involved in the Sri Lanka Easter attacks had been in Australia years earlier.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the person had been in Australia on a student and a graduate skilled visa with a spouse and child visa as well.

He did his postgraduate there before settling in Sri Lanka.

The individual left in early 2013. Morrison told reporters on Thursday the person's Australian link was part of an ongoing investigation and wouldn't comment further.

Sri Lanka bans drones, unmanned aircraft after Colombo bombings

Separately, a British security official has confirmed one of the bombers was believed to have studied in the UK between 2006 and 2007.

The security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation, said British intelligence was not watching Abdul Lathief Jameel Mohamed during his stay in the country. His name was first reported by Sky News.

PTI