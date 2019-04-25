  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sri Lanka bomber was in Australia for studies: PM

    By PTI
    |

    Canberra, Apr 25: Australia's Prime Minister said one of the suicide bombers involved in the Sri Lanka Easter attacks had been in Australia years earlier.

    Sri Lanka bomber was in Australia for studies: PM
    Sri Lanka serial blasts site. File photo.

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the person had been in Australia on a student and a graduate skilled visa with a spouse and child visa as well.

    He did his postgraduate there before settling in Sri Lanka.

    The individual left in early 2013. Morrison told reporters on Thursday the person's Australian link was part of an ongoing investigation and wouldn't comment further.

    Sri Lanka bans drones, unmanned aircraft after Colombo bombings

    Separately, a British security official has confirmed one of the bombers was believed to have studied in the UK between 2006 and 2007.

    The security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation, said British intelligence was not watching Abdul Lathief Jameel Mohamed during his stay in the country. His name was first reported by Sky News.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka suicide bomber australia

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue