Spy poisoning fallout: Russia expels 4 German diplomats

A day after Moscow expelled 60 US diplomats and closed an American consulate, Russia on Friday expelled four German diplomats. Moscow's action is in retaliation to 100 Russian diplomats being expelled from 21 countries to protest poisoning an ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The father-daughter duo was exposed to a nerve agent, which according to the UK, was made in Russia and hence the Kremlin was accused of attempting an assassination on foreign soil. Russia rubbished the allegations saying neither the former Soviet Union earlier nor it today had any plans to develop such a dangerous substance.

The UK then expelled 23 Russian diplomats and threatened to take more measures against Russia. The latter then retaliated by expelling an equal number of British diplomats besides ordering closing down of the British consulate in St Petersburg and British Council's offices located in Russia.

Yesterday (March 29), Russia expelled 60 US diplomats and closed an American consulate, days after Washington did the same to Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy.

On March 26, the Donald Trump administration gave marching orders to 60 Russian diplomats stationed in the US, including 12 members of Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. The Russian consulate in Seattle was also closed.

