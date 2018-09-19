Spain: Airport baggage handler found stealing item from bag; faces trial

Ibiza (Spain), Sept 19: We all trust the airline staff when we travel on air. It's the airline which takes care of all our important belongings for thousands of miles across the globe. But what if that trust is broken by some unscrupulous ground stuff who picks an item or two from inside a bag at the airport after seeing it unlocked?

In the video accompanying this article, we see something happening on those lines. A baggage handling staff at an airport in Ibiza, Spain, was caught on camera opening a suitcase and taking out a speaker and putting it inside his trouser pocket. According to Daily Mail, one of the passengers on a Ryanair flight from Ibiza to Madrid filmed the act and brought it to the notice of an air steward.

The man was later caught and on grilling, he confessed to his crime. The speaker was returned to the owner, a teenage boy who was travelling with his mother. The report also said that the accused had joined the job only a few days ago and was facing a trial and would under all likelihood be fired. The mother of the teenager later thanked the police for recovering the stolen item which she bought for her son on his birthday.

She won't forget to lock her baggage next time for sure.