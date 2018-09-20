SpaceX to livestream its 2023 moon mission in high definition virtual reality, in real time

High-resolution video

SpaceX, has announced that the company's 2023 moon mission will be streamed live in high-definition virtual reality so that viewers can get as close to the action as possible without being there in the flesh. If Musk and SpaceX are successful, though, the SpaceX BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) moon mission stream could go down as one of the biggest events of the 21st century.

If only, if Starlink is active by then

The SpaceX Starlink constellation is a satellite system that the company hopes will consist of over 3,500 spacecraft by 2024. Theoretically, this would provide them with the sort of high-bandwidth connection that a high-definition stream from space would require.

Yusaku Maezawa booked all seats on SpaceX moon shot

A Japanese billionaire, Yusaka Maezawa, bought all of the available seats for the mission and plans to choose between six and eight artists to join him on the journey. Those artists will then be tasked with creating work inspired by the mission.

SpaceX moon mission

SpaceX's moonshot mission is currently poised for 2023 - carrying Maezawa and six to eight other artists aboard what could be SpaceX's largest and most powerful spacecraft yet - the Big Falcon Rocket (BFR). While the rocket won't land on the Moon, it will loop around it before it returns to Earth.