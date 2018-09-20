  • search

SpaceX to livestream its 2023 moon mission in high definition virtual reality, in real time

    Washington, Sep 20: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company plans to livestream the mission in real time, in high-definition virtual reality.

    "It'll feel like you're there in real-time minus a few seconds for speed of light," he said. ... The mission, currently planned for 2023, will take place on SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket.2 days ago

    SpaceX, has announced that the company's 2023 moon mission will be streamed live in high-definition virtual reality so that viewers can get as close to the action as possible without being there in the flesh. If Musk and SpaceX are successful, though, the SpaceX BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) moon mission stream could go down as one of the biggest events of the 21st century.

    The SpaceX Starlink constellation is a satellite system that the company hopes will consist of over 3,500 spacecraft by 2024. Theoretically, this would provide them with the sort of high-bandwidth connection that a high-definition stream from space would require.

    A Japanese billionaire, Yusaka Maezawa, bought all of the available seats for the mission and plans to choose between six and eight artists to join him on the journey. Those artists will then be tasked with creating work inspired by the mission.

    SpaceX's moonshot mission is currently poised for 2023 - carrying Maezawa and six to eight other artists aboard what could be SpaceX's largest and most powerful spacecraft yet - the Big Falcon Rocket (BFR). While the rocket won't land on the Moon, it will loop around it before it returns to Earth.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 18:02 [IST]
