SpaceX gets first private passenger for moon trip

SpaceX booked 'world's first' private passenger

On Thursday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced via a tweet that the company has signed the world's first private passenger for a trip around the moon. However, he didn't reveal the identity of the mystery passenger but has promised to provide details via a press conference scheduled for Monday, September 17, at the company's Hawthorne headquarters.

Who Is SpaceX's Mystery Moon Passenger?

The private space firm announced on Twitter that it would reveal who is flying "and why" on Monday, 17 September, describing the venture as "an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of travelling to space." Musk hinted that the mystery person may be from Japan, tweeting a Japanese flag emoji.

Cost of the trip?

The high cost of the trip - estimated at around $150m (£120m) - means the person is also presumably a billionaire. According to Forbes magazine's rich list, there are 34 Japanese-born billionaires in the world, though many of them may be too old to take the trip.

Elon Musk had said two humans take that trip at some point in 2018

SpaceX announced in February 2017 that two people had signed up for a weeklong trek around the moon, which the company aimed to launch before the end of 2018. That mission was to use SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule and Falcon Heavy rocket. Had SpaceX followed through with that plan, it could have returned humans to the moon near the 50th anniversary of NASA's historic Apollo 8 mission around the moon in December 1968.