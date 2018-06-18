English

3 dead, over 200 injured as earthquake hits Japan's Osaka

Posted By: PTI
    Tokyo, June 18:  Three people died, including a nine-year-old girl, and over 200 people injured after a strong quake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan, local media reported on Monday.

    Several feared dead after Japan quake (Representative image)
    The earthquake struck before 8 AM in northern Osaka and measured 6.1 in magnitude. On Japan's seismic intensity scale of zero to seven, it's categorized as a six-minus.

    Public broadcaster NHK and private station TV Asahi both reported "several" deaths, with the Kyodo news agency saying a nine-year-old girl had been trapped by a damaged wall in a swimming facility north of Osaka city.

    Local police said they could not confirm the reports. 

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters the government was "working united, with its first priority on saving people's lives".

