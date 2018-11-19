  • search

Russian Progress supply ship docks at space station in automatic mode

    Moscow, Nov 19: Two days after launching from the steppe of Kazakhstan, a Russian Progress cargo ship loaded with 2.8 tons of supplies and equipment caught up with the International Space Station Sunday, gliding in for an automated docking to wrap up a two-day rendezvous.

    The Progress MS-10 supply ship during Sunday’s rendezvous with the International Space Station. Credit: NASA TV/Spaceflight Now

    The launch of Progress 71, which lifted off on a Soyuz FG booster, sets the stage for the first launch of a new crew to the station since the Oct. 11 failure of a similar rocket forced an in-flight abort and emergency landing for American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin. The two men were unharmed and Russia's space agency Roscosmos traced the failure to a faulty sensor on one of the rocket's boosters.

    With the back-to-back cargo deliveries behind them, Expedition 57 commander Alexander Gerst, Sergey Prokopyev and Serena Auñón-Chancellor will prepare the station for the arrival of three new crew members - Oleg Kononenko, Canadian flight engineer David Saint-Jacques and NASA astronaut Anne McClain.

    They are scheduled for launch from Baikonur aboard the Soyuz MS-11/57S spacecraft on Dec. 3.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 15:50 [IST]
