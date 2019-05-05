‘Several injured’ after Russian plane on fire makes emergency landing in Moscow

International

oi-Deepika S

Moscow, May 05: A Russian passenger plane has made an emergency landing at a Moscow airport after a fire broke out on board.

Videos on social media show passengers using emergency exit slides to escape the aircraft. Other footage shows the plane landing while on fire and black smoke billowing from it on the tarmac.

At least six people were injured during evacuation of the plane, Interfax reported. There were 78 people on board."

It attempted an emergency landing but did not succeed the first time, and on the second time the landing gear hit (the ground), then the nose did, and it caught fire," a source told Interfax.

The agencies did not immediately say how many people were on board and TASS did not specify the number of injured. It said ambulances were sent to the scene of the landing and the passengers were evacuated.