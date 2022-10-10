YouTube
    Russia used Iran made drones to attack Ukraine: Your 6 point guide

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Oct 10: On rush hour Monday, Russia bombed cities across Ukraine killing civilians and damaging infrastructure. These are apparent revenge attacks after a blast on the Crimean Bridge.

    Russia used Iran made drones to attack Ukraine: Your 6 point guide
    1. Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had used Iranian drones in the attack.
    2. Explosions were also reported in Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east.
    3. Russian forces launched nearly 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday
    4. Zelensky said that Russia had targeted the energy infrastructure during the strikes and had used Iran made drones
    5. Lviv was hit with electricity and hot water cuts after the targeting
    6. The strikes come a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for the blast on a bridge that links Crimea with Russia. Three people died in the attack

    russia ukraine war iran drone attack

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 14:43 [IST]
    X