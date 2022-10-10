For Quick Alerts
Russia used Iran made drones to attack Ukraine: Your 6 point guide
Kyiv, Oct 10: On rush hour Monday, Russia bombed cities across Ukraine killing civilians and damaging infrastructure. These are apparent revenge attacks after a blast on the Crimean Bridge.
- Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had used Iranian drones in the attack.
- Explosions were also reported in Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east.
- Russian forces launched nearly 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday
- Zelensky said that Russia had targeted the energy infrastructure during the strikes and had used Iran made drones
- Lviv was hit with electricity and hot water cuts after the targeting
- The strikes come a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for the blast on a bridge that links Crimea with Russia. Three people died in the attack
Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 14:43 [IST]