    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military claims to have taken control of strategic airport near Kyiv

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Feb 25: The Russian military claims it has taken control of an airport just outside Kyiv, as Kremlin forces bear down on the Ukrainian capital.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military claims to have taken control of strategic airport near Kyiv

    The claim could not be independently verified. Taking possession of the airport in Hostomel, which has a long runway allowing the landing of heavy-lift transport planes, would mean Russia can airlift troops directly to Kyiv's outskirts.

    Hostomel is just 7 kilometers (4 miles) northwest of the city. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that the Russian airborne forces used 200 helicopters to land in Hostomel and killed over 200 troops belonging to Ukraine's special forces.

    Konashenkov claimed that Russian troops suffered no casualties. That contradicts Ukrainian claims that Russian troops sustained heavy casualties in the fighting there.

    Friday, February 25, 2022, 19:26 [IST]
