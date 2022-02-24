YouTube
    Russia-Ukraine War: More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, around 10 civilians killed

    Kyiv, Feb 24: More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians died in the first hours of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Thursday.

    "I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

    The Ukraine state media said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will issue weapons to everyone who wants them. Recently there were images of Ukrainians undergoing basic military training as tensions with Russia began to build up.

    The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

