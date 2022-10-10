Russia-Ukraine war: G7 leaders, Zelenskyy to hold emergency meet on Tuesday

Ukraine will not conduct negotiations with Russia: Zelenksky on PM Modi's call for peace

Kyiv, Oct 10: The G7 countries are expected to hold an emergency meeting in the wake of the multiple strikes that rattled the Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro on Monday. Reportedly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Zelenskyy "of the solidarity of Germany and the other G7 states."

Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on holding an urgent meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in response to Russia's missile strikes on Monday.

"Agreed with Chancellor @OlafScholz of holding presidency of G7 on an urgent meeting of the Group. My speech is scheduled, in which I'll tell about the terrorist attacks by RF. We also discussed the issue of increasing pressure on RF & aid in restoring damaged infrastructure," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Agreed with Chancellor @OlafScholz of 🇩🇪 holding presidency of #G7 on an urgent meeting of the Group. My speech is scheduled, in which I'll tell about the terrorist attacks by RF. We also discussed the issue of increasing pressure on RF & aid in restoring damaged infrastructure. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2022

Moscow said that a huge missile salvo across Ukraine launched by its forces was within the framework of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The sudden military escalation by Moscow comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a "terrorist act" masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in just one of the Kyiv strikes, according to the initial reports.

Russia's move received strong opposition from global leaders. While the EU said Russia targeting civilians 'amounts to a war crime'.

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 17:04 [IST]