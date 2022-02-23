YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russia says it will evacuate its diplomats from Ukraine as they received threats

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Feb 23: Russia on Tuesday said it would soon evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine to "protect their lives", after lawmakers allowed President Vladimir Putin to use force abroad.

    Russia says it will evacuate its diplomats from Ukraine as they received threats

    "To protect the lives and safety (of diplomats), the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the near future," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.

    More RUSSIA News  

    Read more about:

    russia

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 0:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X