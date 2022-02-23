Russia says it will evacuate its diplomats from Ukraine as they received threats

Moscow, Feb 23: Russia on Tuesday said it would soon evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine to "protect their lives", after lawmakers allowed President Vladimir Putin to use force abroad.

"To protect the lives and safety (of diplomats), the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the near future," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 0:06 [IST]