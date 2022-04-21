Explained: What is driving the daily COVID-19 numbers in Delhi

Moscow, Apr 21: Amid war with Ukraine, Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. President Vladimir Putinhe weapon said the new missile is capable of carrying nuclear charges that will make Kremlin's enemies "think twice."

Putin in a televised address congratulated the Russian army on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice," Putin said.

"Today at 15:12 Moscow time at the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, a Sarmat fixed-based intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully launched from a silo launcher," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The launch tasks have been completed in full. Design characteristics have been confirmed at all stages of its flight. Training warheads have arrived in a given area at the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula," the report added.

Russia's new missile can hit any target on earth: 10 things to know about 'world's most powerful missile'

Russia successfully conducted the launch of its intercontinental ballistic missile "Sarmat", a new addition to its nuclear arsenal. The missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country's northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east. The weapon can be deployed with 10 or more warheads on each missile. Weighing more than 200 tonnes and able to transport multiple warheads. Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world. This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of Russian armed forces, reliably ensure the security of the country from external threats. Dubbed Satan 2 by Western analysts, the Sarmat is among Russia's next-generation missiles that Putin has called invincible. Putin says weapon capable of carrying nuclear charges will make Kremlin's enemies "think twice". The most powerful missile has capable of hitting long-range targets using a variety of flight paths. Sarmat has unique features that allow it to reliably surpass any existing and future systems.

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 0:33 [IST]