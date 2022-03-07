Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy from 12.30 pm onwards

YouTube
    Moscow, Mar 07: Russia has declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkov, and Sumy in Ukraine from 10 am Moscow time (12.30 pm IST) to allow for evacuations.

    Earlier, Macron talked to both Russian President and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on phone. the French President had said, "We are striving to preserve the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants, in addition to other priority demands we presented to Russia: a ceasefire and the protection of civilians."

    The opening up of the corridors would enable residents of the cities of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkov, and Sumy to evacuate.

    At least 700 Indian students are still stuck in Sumy, with Russia and Ukraine not being to provide for a safe passage for their evacuation. The situation in Sumy remains tense with local authorities saying that locals should brace for street fighting.

    Putin launched his invasion with a string of false accusations against Kyiv, including that it is led by neo-Nazis intent on undermining Russia with the development of nuclear weapons.

