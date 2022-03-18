AT UNSC, India calls for immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine

Humanitarian action in Ukraine should not be politicised: India at UNSC

Russia calls for UNSC emergency meeting on US bio-laboratories

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Moscow, Mar 18: Russia has halted its call for a vote on its draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine over lack of support and will instead call for an emergency meeting to address the US bio-laboratories in the war-torn country.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting yesterday, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia said, on this stage, they have decided, not to ask for a vote on their draft, but they are not withdrawing the draft resolution.

Instead, they will ask for an emergency meeting to discuss again the issue of US bio laboratories in Ukraine, using the new documents that Russia obtained in the course of the special military operation.

The Russian UN Security Council resolution had called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine to enable the safe evacuation of civilians.

The UNSC held a special session yesterday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine following a request from six countries including the US, UK, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:00 [IST]