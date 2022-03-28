YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russia and Ukraine to hold fresh round of talks in Turkey today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Mar 28: Russia and Ukraine will hold a fresh round of talks in Turkey from today. The countries will hold talks from March 28 to 30 in Turkey.

    Russia and Ukraine to hold fresh round of talks in Turkey today

    So far, both countries have held several negotiations about opening humanitarian corridors in Ukrainian cities most affected by military strikes. But, none has yielded results. The talks in Turkey, however, will be the second round of high-level talks between negotiators from both countries.

    Meanwhile, the United States is continuing efforts to soften comments on Saturday from President Joe Biden, who said Russian leader Vladimir Putin" cannot remain in power" during an impassioned speech in the Polish capital of Warsaw. Biden was there to meet Ukrainian refugees and top officials from the war-torn country for a first face-to-face since the invasion.

    Top American officials, including US secretary of state Antony Blinken, have clarified that the US did not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Biden's comments attracted much controversy, with French President Emmanuel Macron warning of a "verbal escalation".

    More RUSSIA News  

    Read more about:

    russia russia ukraine war ukraine

    Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X