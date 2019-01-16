Runner covers 50 km at minus 60-degree in Siberia for kids cerebral palsy awareness

Moscow, Jan 15: An extreme athlete from Moldova recently reported to have run a distance of 50 kilometres at minus 60-degree Celsius in Oymyakonsky District of Yakutia, Siberia, in eastern Russia on Monday, January 14. Dmitry Voloshin accomplished the unbelievable feat in a charity race in the Oymyakonsky Ulus (district) of Yakutia, which is considered to be the world's coldest place where the mercury can dip to as low as minus 71 degree Celsius, TASS News Agency cited organisers of the event as saying.

"On January 14, Dmitry Voloshin, an extreme athlete from Moldova, took part in a charity race in the world's coldest place, the Oymyakonsky Ulus (district) of Yakutia, where temperatures sometimes plummet to minus 71 degrees Celsius (minus 95.8 degrees Fahrenheit). Dmitry covered a 50 km distance at minus 60 degrees Celsius. According to weather reports, it felt like minus 67 degrees Celsius (minus 88.6 degrees Fahrenheit)," the statement read.

Voloshin reportedly took six hours to cover the distance. He reportedly said later that it was the "hardest test" of his career. "It is like a spacewalk: it is freezing cold and there isn't enough air. No equipment can protect you from such a deep freeze. I hope my face didn't get frostbitten while running. Breathing was difficult, as there is very little oxygen in the air and my mask got filled with ice. This is where my free diving experience came in handy - I am used to holding my breath," Voloshin said, as the statement read.

The aim of the charity event, of which the run was a part, was to raise people's awareness about the childhood cerebral palsy and the need to help children who are suffering from the ailment.