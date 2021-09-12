Rumoured dead, Al Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri surfaces in video on 9/11 anniversary

Court grants agency two more months to complete probe into terror case

New Delhi, Sep 12: Amid rumours of death, a video of Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri has surfaced marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

SITE, US-based Intelligence Group, which tracks the online activity of jihadist groups said Zawahri spoke about the attack that targeted Russian troops on the edge of the northern Syrian city of Raqqa but did not mention the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan last month.

The group also said al-Zawahri said that "Jerusalem Will Never be Judaized," and praised al-Qaida attacks including one that targeted Russian troops in Syria in January.

SITE said al-Zawahri also noted the US military's withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. It added that his comments do not necessarily indicate a recent recording, as the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban was signed in February 2020.

In 2020, speculations were rife that al-Zawahri had died from illness. Since then, no video or proof of life surfaced, until Saturday.

"He could still be dead, though if so, it would have been at some point in or after Jan 2021," tweeted Rita Katz, SITE''s director.

Al-Zawahri's speech was recorded in a 61-minute, 37-second video produced by the group's as-Sahab Media Foundation.

In recent years, al-Qaida has faced competition in jihadi circles from its rival, the Islamic State group. IS rose to prominence by seizing large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" and extending affiliates to multiple countries across the region.

IS's physical "caliphate" was crushed in Iraq and Syria, though its militants are still active and carrying out attacks. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of IS was killed by U.S. special forces in a raid in northwestern Syria in October 2019.

Al-Zawahri, an Egyptian, became leader of al-Qaida following the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan by US Navy SEALs.

Sunday, September 12, 2021, 16:00 [IST]