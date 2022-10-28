My family has nothing to do with AAP: Shaheen Bagh shooter's father

Rs 3,457,145,328: This is how much fired Parag Agrawal will get after Twitter exit

International

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 28: Elon Musk, the richest person in the world took control of Twitter and fired its top executive Parag Agrawal as part of his first move. However, the top executive will not be leaving the microblogging site empty-handed as Agrawal will have 100% of his invested equity awards.

As soon as Agarwal's exit buzz flooded social media, research firm Equilar, had calculated how much he will get if that happens.

According to the report, Agarwal will make an estimated $42 million (Rs 3,457,145,328). The calculation was done based on year's worth of Parag's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards.

Elon Musk now controls Twitter: Top executive fired

"In 2021, Agrawal's total compensation was $30.4 million, when he was the chief technology officer, according to Twitter's proxy. As the CEO, Agrawal's salary was reported to be $1 million annually," according to a Reuters report.

After Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey unexpected exit, Parag Agrawal took over the Twitter CEO role in November last year. After Musk's takeover, Parag Agrawal is unlikely to return to his job.

Tesla chief Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, ahead of a Friday deadline to complete the deal to purchase the social media network.

In a detailed statement, Musk explained his logic behind taking over the micro-blogging site.

Fact Check: Did Donald Trump congratulate Elon Musk on twitter takeover

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," the statement said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 11:17 [IST]