Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops

Kirkuk, Feb 14: A rocket attack on Thursday hits north Iraq base in the remote province of Kirkuk where American troops were stationed, Iraqi and US security sources told AFP.

Reportedly, there was no immediate reports of casualties.

Since, December last year, it is the first attack on the K1 base.

On Decemeber 27, 2019, a volley of around 30 rockets killed a US contractor, that Washington blamed on a hardline Iraqi military faction close to Iran Kataeb Hezbollah.

Retaliating to this attack, US then carried out strikes resulting 25 Kataeb Hezbollah fighters dead and, killing the Iran's pointman on Iraqi affairs Qasem Soleimani.

The commander of Iran's Quds Force and a senior official in Iraq's paramilitary forces Soleimani was killed by shelling targeting the vehicles at the Baghdad International Airport.