  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops

    By
    |

    Kirkuk, Feb 14: A rocket attack on Thursday hits north Iraq base in the remote province of Kirkuk where American troops were stationed, Iraqi and US security sources told AFP.

    Reportedly, there was no immediate reports of casualties.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Since, December last year, it is the first attack on the K1 base.

    On Decemeber 27, 2019, a volley of around 30 rockets killed a US contractor, that Washington blamed on a hardline Iraqi military faction close to Iran Kataeb Hezbollah.

    Retaliating to this attack, US then carried out strikes resulting 25 Kataeb Hezbollah fighters dead and, killing the Iran's pointman on Iraqi affairs Qasem Soleimani.

    In blow to space programme, Iran 'successfully' launches satellite but fails to put it into orbit

    The commander of Iran's Quds Force and a senior official in Iraq's paramilitary forces Soleimani was killed by shelling targeting the vehicles at the Baghdad International Airport.

    More IRAQ News

    Read more about:

    iraq

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 1:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X