Rishi Sunak pledges to fix Liz Truss's 'mistakes' as he becomes UK leader

London, Oct 25: Rishi Sunak has formally taken charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday. He was elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Monday, following Penny Mordaunt's withdrawal from the race.

The 42-year-old former Chancellor of Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.

In his first speech as the UK PM outside 10, Downing Street, the third boss the country had in three months, Sunak said fixing mistakes begins now. He said he will unite his country and earn his the citizens' trust. "Trust is earned and I will earn yours... I will bring compassion to challenges the country faces," Sunak said, adding there will be difficult decisions.

"Our country is facing profound economic crisis due to aftermath of pandemic, Russia-Ukraine conflict," he said. "I admire Liz Truss' restlessness to make changes, some mistakes were made," by his predecessor, and has promised to place "economic stability and confidence" at the heart of his agenda. "I'm not daunted," Sunak says, adding that he knows of the pressure of the high office and hopes he can live up to its demands.

Sunak is expected to start finalising his Cabinet, with the key roles of Chancellor, Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary expected to be announced soon.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 17:05 [IST]