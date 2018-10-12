Rich man asked by fellow parents to change his Ferrari to drop kid at school

Beijing, Oct 12: This can't get more bizarre than this. A big shot in the real estate sector in Hangzhou, capital of China's Zhejiang province, surnamed Li, drops his son at school in his Ferrari 488 but the guardians of other students in the same school have objected to it.

Conversations from China's popular WeChat group have become viral online where it is seen one of the child's teacher writing that some guardians raised objection to Li choosing a fancy sports car to drop his kid at school for they fear that it could result in "class divisions" among the students in the classroom, Shanghaiist reported.

Li reportedly earns more than 4 million yuan a year (nearly INR 4.3 crore) and it is no wonder that he can afford a Ferrari as his mode of transportation. But his fellow parents have accused him of flaunting his wealth and advised him to choose a more modest vehicle when dropping his child at the institution.

Li, however, refused to oblige. He is of the opinion that he worked hard to make his fortunes and will not just buy another car because others wanted him to.

"What's wrong with wanting to provide the very best for my child? If seeing someone else driving a sports car hurts your children's feelings, then they are too sensitive," Li wrote.

The guardian was removed from the WeChat after he wrote the above to which he asked: "Are you all crazy?"

The screenshots have gone viral on Chinese social media.

Li, however, found support among Chinese netizens who felt the demand that his fellow guardians raised were absurd. One Weibo (Chinese equivalent of Twitter) even said that it is not the kids but the parents who felt jealous of Li's car, Shanghaiist further said.