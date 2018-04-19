RAW asked me to heckle Nawaz Sharif in 2015: Prominent Baloch activist

A noted Baloch activist has said that he heckled former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif during a latter's speech in October 2015 in Washington at behest of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) - India's intelligence agency.

Almer Mustikhan, a senior journalist from Balochistan who has worked in a number of countries and currently based in Washington, recently released three video statements wherein he claimed to have been "let down" by RAW officials operating from the Indian Embassy in the US capital. Mustikhan also identified one of those operatives as Nagesh Bhushan who he said worked on the RAW's Balochistan desk.

Mustikhan is the founder of the American Friends of Balochistan (AFB) group and he posted three online statements on Facebook on Tuesday, April 19, after a Maryland court rejected an appeal to gag him, Pakistan's Dawn reported.

On October 22, 2015, Mustikhan heckled Sharif while the latter was delivering a speech at the US Institute for Peace before he was whisked away by the security officials.

The man said RAW had asked him to heckle Sharif and embarrass him by raising the Balochistan issue during the event.

In a series of videos, Mustikhan said he was "promised huge help by those who were interested in then heckling of Sharif. None of those promises were ever fulfilled."

Mustikhan also led a protest against Pakistan outside the UN General Assembly around the same time when Sharif addressed the body's General Debate for an organisation called "Free Balochistan Campaign USA" and accused Sharif of violating human rights in the Balochistan province and supporting former terror mastermind Osama Bin Laden.

Mustikhan said India was supporting terrorism in Pakistan and this support started after the Kargil war of 1999 and that's why the current insurgency had continued for 12 years, the Dawn report said.

