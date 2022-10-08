YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rare pink Diamond sells for nearly ₹477 crore at Hong Kong auction, sets world record

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hong Kong, Oct 08: A rare pink diamond was sold in Hong Kong for nearly $58 million, setting a world record for the price per carat paid at auction for any diamond or gemstone, according to Sotheby's.

    Rare pink Diamond sells for nearly 58 million at Hong Kong auction, sets world record
    Representational Image

    The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star on Friday fetched HK$453.2 million (around ₹477 crore), the second-highest price paid at auction for any jewel, Sotheby's added.

    The winning bid, by an undisclosed buyer from Boca Raton, Florida, was more than twice the estimated $21 million sale price. The stone was the second-largest pink diamond to be sold at auction.

    What happens to the Kohinoor diamond now that the Queen is no moreWhat happens to the Kohinoor diamond now that the Queen is no more

    Pink diamonds are the rarest of the precious gems and the most in-demand on the global market.The world record for a pink diamond was set in 2017 when a stone known as the CTF Pink Star was sold in Hong Kong for $71.2 million.

    The Williamson Pink Star was named after two other pink diamonds, the record-setting CTF Pink Star and the Williamson Stone, a 23.6-carat diamond given as a wedding present to Queen Elizabeth II in 1947.

    Rare pink diamond sold for world record ₹477 crore at auction in Hong Kong, pics released

    Comments

    More HONG KONG News  

    Read more about:

    hong kong viral news

    Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 22:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X