Rani, the 51cm dwarf cow in Bangladesh attracts thousands; owner eyes Guinness World Records

Dhakha, July 08: Thousands of People in Bangladesh are violating a nationwide lockdown over coronavirus to see Rani, the world's smallest cow. She stands 51 centimetres (20 inches) tall, weighs only 26kg and belongs to a dairy farm, according to its owners.

Pictures of the 23-month-old dwarf cow at a farm near Dhaka is a media star and have set off a tourist frenzy.

A dwarf cow named Rani is surrounded by cattle while being measured by its owners, who applied to the Guinness Book of Records claiming it to be the smallest cow in the world, in Charigram, Bangladesh.



Despite a nationwide transport shutdown because of record coronavirus infections and deaths, people are flocking in rickshaws to the farm in Charigram.

Rani is a Bhutti, or Bhutanese, cow. The breed is prized for its meat in Bangladesh. Other cows of this breed are twice the size Rani's size.

Guinness World Records certifies Manikyam, from the Vechur breed, was 61 centimetres high in June 2014.

Dr Sajedul Islam, the chief veterinarian of the government in the region, said Rani is the result of genetic inbreeding and is unlikely to grow anymore