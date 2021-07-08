YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cabinet expansion
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rani, the 51cm dwarf cow in Bangladesh attracts thousands; owner eyes Guinness World Records

    By
    |

    Dhakha, July 08: Thousands of People in Bangladesh are violating a nationwide lockdown over coronavirus to see Rani, the world's smallest cow. She stands 51 centimetres (20 inches) tall, weighs only 26kg and belongs to a dairy farm, according to its owners.

    Rani, the 51cm dwarf cow in Bangladesh attracts thousands; owner eyes Guinness World Records
    photo courtesy: AFP | Munir Uz zaman

    Pictures of the 23-month-old dwarf cow at a farm near Dhaka is a media star and have set off a tourist frenzy.

    Despite a nationwide transport shutdown because of record coronavirus infections and deaths, people are flocking in rickshaws to the farm in Charigram.

    Viral video: Hundreds of maskless tourists throng Kempty Falls in MussoorieViral video: Hundreds of maskless tourists throng Kempty Falls in Mussoorie

    Rani is a Bhutti, or Bhutanese, cow. The breed is prized for its meat in Bangladesh. Other cows of this breed are twice the size Rani's size.

    Guinness World Records certifies Manikyam, from the Vechur breed, was 61 centimetres high in June 2014.

    Dr Sajedul Islam, the chief veterinarian of the government in the region, said Rani is the result of genetic inbreeding and is unlikely to grow anymore

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news guinness book of world records

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X