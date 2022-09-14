Plane carrying coffin of Queen Elizabeth lands in London; to be received at Buckingham Palace by the King

Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace for final journey

London, Sep 14: Queen's coffin left Buckingham Palace pm Wednesday for final journey, escorted by King Charles III and sons William and Harry.

UK's Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, September 8, at the royal family retreat, Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The queen's coffin is scheduled to travel Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state from 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) until 6:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) on Monday, the day of her funeral. Hours before the coffin had arrived, the line of mourners already stretched from Parliament across nearby Lambeth Bridge and snaked along the south bank of the River Thames.

The designated route stretches for 6.9 miles (11 kilometers) past the National Theatre, Shakespeare's Globe, the Tate Modern art gallery and Tower Bridge to Southwark Park in south London, which can accommodate another 3 miles (4.8 km) of zigzagging queues.

The UK capital on Wednesday unleashed a major operation to manage the several thousands of people expected to queue over the next few days to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. Lying-in-State refers to the formal occasion in which a coffin is placed on view to allow the public to pay their respects to the deceased before the funeral ceremony.

A massive clean up operation is in place, with Westminster City Council's "Clean Streets" team jet-washing graffiti and dirt from statues, and removing stickers from lampposts in preparation for the Queen's final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The last time Westminster Hall organised the ceremony was in 2002 for Queen Elizabeth II's mother, who lay in state for three days and an estimated 200,000 people queued to pay their respects to the Queen Mother.

Earlier on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II's son and heir King Charles III reaffirmed the tradition of surrendering all royal revenues from the Crown Estate to the nation, in return for the Sovereign Grant that covers the costs for the UK's royal family.