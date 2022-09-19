Queen Elizabeth's funeral today: President Draupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

oi-Madhuri Adnal

London, Sep 19: President Draupadi Murmu on Monday met British monarch King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London, United Kingdom. Murmu is on a visit to UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at the West Gate in Westminster Abbey today. She is representing the Government of India through her attendance to the funeral ceremony.

She also signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, at the Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London on behalf of the Indian government.

"President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London. pic.twitter.com/19udV2yt0z — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 18, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Murmu visited Westminster Hall in London, where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, and offered tributes to the late British monarch on behalf of the Indian government and the people of India.

My mother’s liking for her: Biden on Queen Elizabeth II

"The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with a video clip of the President at the Hall within the House of Parliament complex.

