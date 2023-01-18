YouTube
    Qantas flight with 100 passengers onboard lands safely after mayday call

    Auckland, Jan 18: A Qantas flight believed to be carrying more than 100 passengers from Auckland to Sydney landed safely after experiencing an issue with one of its engines.

    "Paramedics have been called," the ambulance service spokeswoman said as Flight QF144 from Auckland approached the airport, without providing further details.

    Qantas flight with 100 passengers onboard issues SOS due to engine failure

    Emergency services rushed to the plane after Qantas Flight 144 arrived from Auckland, New Zealand.

    Australia's Channels reported it had an engine failure while over the Pacific Ocean. Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

    A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

