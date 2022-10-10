YouTube
    Putin threatens more Russian missile strikes in Ukraine after Kerch bridge bombing

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Oct 10: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kremlin will have a "harsh response" to "terrorist attacks" against Russia blaming Ukraine for the Kerch bridge attack.

    "Crimea bridge blast is an act of terrorism; Ukraine's special forces behind the bridge attack. Ukraine has also tried to blow up Turkish Stream pipeline... if attacks continue against Russia, the response will be harsh," Putin was quoted saying by Reuters.

    Putin threatens more Russian missile strikes in Ukraine after Kerch bridge bombing

    "Long-range missiles struck Ukraine's energy, military, and communications facilities today. In event of further attempts to carry out terrorist acts on our territory," he said.

    "If acts of terrorism continue against Russia, we will respond in a very harsh manner. The responses will be of the same scale as the threats to Russia. Nobody should have any doubts about this," Putin said at a security council meeting.

    Moscow said that a huge missile salvo across Ukraine launched by its forces was within the framework of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

    The sudden military escalation by Moscow comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a "terrorist act" masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

    At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in just one of the Kyiv strikes, according to the initial reports.

    Russia's move received strong opposition from global leaders. While EU said Russia targeting civilians amounts to a war crime'

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 17:13 [IST]
