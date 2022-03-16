YouTube
    Putin says 'economic blitzkrieg' has failed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Mar 16: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the operation in Ukraine is unfolding “successfully, in strict accordance with pre-approved plans” and decried Western sanctions against Russia, describing them as “aggression and war with economic, political, information means.”

    At the same time Putin said that the West has failed to wage “an economic blitzkrieg” against Russia. “In effect these steps are aimed at worsening the lives of millions of people,” Putin said of the sanctions that have delivered a crippling blow to Russia's economy.

    “One should clearly understand that the new set of sanctions and restrictions against us would have followed in any case, I want to emphasize this. Our military operation in Ukraine is just a pretext for the next sanctions,” Putin told a government meeting Wednesday. (AP) PMS PMS

