Prophet Muhammad row: Expats who took part in Fahaheel demonstration to be deported from Kuwait

Kuwait, Jun 12: The Kuwait government intends to take strict measures against expats from Fahaheel, who organised demonstration after Friday prayers in support of Prophet Muhammad.

According to the Arab Times, instructions were issued to arrest and deport Asian Muslim expats including Indians who staged an agitation against Nupur Sharma in Kuwait City.

The expats, who had gathered at the Fahaheel area in Kuwait City in Kuwait on June 10, violated the laws and regulation of the country which prohibits sit-ins or demonstrations by expats in Kuwait.

Reportedly, the protestors had chanted slogans against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during the demonstration.

In Kuwait, holding protests and agitations by foreigners is considered a serious crime and the authorities have decided to take strict action and set an example, so that in future expats don't engage in such violations.

On Friday, a video of the protest by foreign nationals was widely shared on social media. The authorities are in the process of arresting them and will be sent back home.

The Kuwait authorities have also said these expats will not be allowed to enter Kuwait again.

On Sunday, the Kuwait Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait expressing "categorical rejection and condemnation" of the statements issued by an official of the ruling party against the Prophet.

The ministry welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India, in which it announced the suspension of the leader.

Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 18:58 [IST]