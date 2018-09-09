  • search

Prominent journalist handed out 5 year jail term by Egypt court

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kerala: Nun found dead in a well
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Cairo, Sep 9: An Egyptian court on Saturday handed a five-year jail sentence to prominent photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, widely known as Shawkan, who earlier this year received UNESCO's World Freedom Prize.

    Prominent journalist handed out 5 year jail term by Egypt court

    Shawkan was arrested in August 2013 as he covered deadly clashes in Cairo between security forces and supporters of ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.

    He was accused of "murder and membership of a terrorist organisation" -- charges that can carry the death penalty -- but should be able to walk free after already having spent five years in jail.

    Also Read | Naxal gets 27 months in jail under Arms Act

    Shawkan should be able to leave prison "within a few days", his lawyer Karim Abdelrady said as he welcomed the verdict.

    But the lawyer added that the sentence was nevertheless "unfair because he (Shawkan) was only doing his job" and covering the events unfolding in the Egyptian capital five years ago.

    Shawkan's detention sparked outrage among human rights groups and NGOs who lobbied continuously for his release.

    On Thursday, Amnesty International and press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) held a joint rally outside the Egyptian embassy in Paris to demand that he be set free.

    At the time, Amnesty put out a statement warning Egyptian judicial authorities: "The world is watching you."

    Also Read | Woman gets 2 months in jail for false sexual abuse charge

    RSF ranks Egypt 161st out of 180 countries on its press freedom index and says that at least 31 journalists are currently detained in the Arab world's most populous nation.

    Shawkan was one of more than 700 defendants on trial in the same case, most of them facing charges of killing police and vandalising property during the clashes.

    The same court that jailed him also confirmed on Saturday death sentences initially issued in July against 75 defendants, including leaders of Morsi's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

    Read more about:

    egyptian court unesco journalist jail

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue