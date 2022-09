President Draupadi Murmu attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London

International

oi-Prakash KL

London, Sep 19: President Draupadi Murmu along with other global leaders attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. The President arrived at Gatwick Airport in London on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at the Westminster Abbey.

After arriving at the Westminister Hall, she offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II. World leaders from American President Joe Biden to French President Emmanuel Macron joined members of the public in observing two-minute silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II as the funeral service ended here with the recitation of "God Save the King", the reworded national anthem today.

The coffin of the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom was carried at Westminster Abbey in London today with the Royal family members and top world leaders in attendance. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965. Queen's wreath contains foliage of rosemary, English oak and myrtle and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal residences.

"At The King's request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences," the Royal Family tweeted. The coffin of the Queen was borne in a procession to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage.

"As for her father King George VI, grandfather King George V, great-grandfather King Edward VII and great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, Her Majesty The Queen's coffin was borne in a Procession to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage," the Royal Family tweeted. Numerous guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the world landed in the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

A state funeral means that the UK government has officially declared the day of the funeral as a bank holiday.

President Murmu arrived in London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 17 and offered condolences on behalf of the government of India. On Sunday, US President Joe Biden also expressed his condolences to the royal family.m