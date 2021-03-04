Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits East of New Zealand; Tsunami alert issued

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Auckland, Mar 04: An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit East of North Island, New Zealand today at 06:57(IST): National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 2:27 a.m. local time on Friday and was centered about 85 kilometers (52 miles) east of Te Aroroa, or 412 kilometers (256 mi) east of Auckland. It struck at a depth of roughly 94 kilometers (58 mi).

7.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan’s Fukushima; no tsunami alert

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also issued a tsunami alert, saying hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 300 kilometers of the earthquake's epicenter along the coasts of New Zealand.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.