PM Modi holds brief discussion with French President at the start of G20 Summit in Bali

'Return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy': PM Modi's advice on Ukraine crisis at G20 Summit

PM Modi and US Prez Biden share light moments at G20 summit, video goes viral

PM Modi's camaraderie with world leaders clicked at the start of G20 Summit | Photos

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bali, Nov 15: In a light moment on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macro camaraderie was captured in the camera as they greeted each other. The two leaders were seen holding a brief discussion.

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden also shared a few light moments in Indonesia's Bali as the G20 Summit kicked off. In a photo shared by the Prime Minister's office, the two world leaders were seen shaking hands and smiling. "PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBide interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali. (sic)," read the tweet by the PMO.

The annual G20 Summit opened here on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia's war in Ukraine.

PM Modi and US Prez Biden share light moments at G20 summit, video goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the Summit.

''Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20org Summit agenda today,'' Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The leaders will hold three working sessions - on food and energy security, digital transformations, and health. Modi is expected to participate in all the three sessions.

'Return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy': PM Modi's advice on Ukraine crisis at G20 Summit

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi has bilateral meetings scheduled for Wednesday with Indonesian President Widodo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

After the meeting in Indonesia, India will take over the Group of 20 presidency for one year.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 9:42 [IST]