Climate adaptation not got as much importance as mitigation: PM Narendra Modi

PM’s national statement at COP26 suggests India is all for saving the planet

PM Modi launches 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' initiative

International

oi-Deepika S

Glasgow, Nov 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' (IRIS) on sidelines of climate summit in Glasgow.

"The launch of Infrastructure for Resilient Island States fills us with new hope & beliefs. This gives us the satisfaction to do something for the most vulnerable nations," said PM Modi at the event launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States, in Glasgow, Soctland.

"Small Island Developing States most threatened with climate change. For them, it's a matter of life and death, a challenge to their existence. Calamities due to climate change can become devastation for them. It isn't only a challenge for their lives but also for their economy," he said.

"The past few decades have proven that nobody remains untouched by effects of climate change. Be it developed nations or nations that are rich in natural resources. It's a huge threat," PM Modi added.

"India's space agency ISRO will build a special data window for SIDS (Small Island Developing States). With this, SIDS will continue to get timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring, coast-line monitoring etc. through satellite," the prime minister said.

"Guessing the threat of climate change on Small Island Developing States, India made special arrangements for cooperation with Pacific Islands&CARICOM countries. We trained their citizens in solar technologies, made continuous contributions for development," he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 14:47 [IST]