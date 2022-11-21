YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for winning prez polls in Kazakhstan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for winning the presidential polls in Kazakhstan and said he looks forward to continuing working with him to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

    Tokayev won a new seven-year term in a snap election. Tokayev received more than 81 per cent of the votes in Sunday's election, according to elections commission chairman Nurlan Abdirov.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "My warm congratulations to President @TokayevKZ, for victory in the Presidential elections in Kazakhstan," Modi said in a tweet. "I look forward to continuing working together, to further strengthen our bilateral partnership," he said.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X