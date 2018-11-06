PM Imran Khan discusses security situation with Army Chief Bajwa

Islamabad, Nov 6: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday discussed the security situation in the country with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and top military officials.

Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee at his office.

"The meeting concluded that progress and prosperity of Pakistan lies in peace, stability and rule of law," according to the Prime Minister's Office. The prime minister also apprised the military officials about his recent visit to China.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Finance Minister Asad Umar, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, and senior military officials.

Earlier, Gen Bajwa called on Khan and exchanged views on the prevailing situation in the country.

PTI