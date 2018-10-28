  • search

Pittsburgh shooter hit with 29 federal charges: Justice Dept

By PTI
    Pittsburgh, Oct 28: US prosecutors slapped the gunman who killed 11 people in a synagogue with 29 counts of federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses on Saturday, after he carried out the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history.

    The charges against shooter Robert Bowers include 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death; and 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence, the US Attorney's Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.

    "The crimes of violence are based upon the federal civil rights laws prohibiting hate crimes," the statement said.

    PTI

