People support leaders like Trump, Modi because they don't have jobs: Rahul Gandhi

London, Aug 25: Rahul Gandhi today said that people support populist leaders like US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi because they are angry over not having jobs, as the Congress president stepped up his attack on the BJP and the RSS.

Interacting with Indian Journalists' Association here, Gandhi said that instead of solving the problem, these leaders ride on that anger and damage the country.

"People support populist leaders like Trump and Modi because they are angry that they don't have a job. Instead of solving this problem these leaders ride on that anger.

They damage the country by this," he said. Yesterday, Gandhi said India was facing a "full blown crisis" of unemployment and the Government was refusing to admit it.

During an interaction programme at the prestigious London School of Economics here, he had said that where China creates 50,000 jobs a day, only 450 jobs are created in a day in India. This is a catastrophe.

The Congress president said there is a systematic attempt to impose one ideology on the country, the ideology coming straight from Nagpur. There are attempts to centralise power.

Gandhi again maintained that "there is a lot of similarity between Muslim Brotherhood and RSS. They use democratic processes to capture power".

The Muslim Brotherhood is the oldest political Islamist group in the Arab world. It is banned and declared as a terrorist organisation by the governments of several countries.

He said that "both the organisations were formed in the 1920s, both believe in institutional capture and both were banned, particularly the RSS was banned after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination".

Asked about the Congress' strategy for 2019 general elections, Gandhi said "the Opposition in our conversation is very clear that the first and most important challenge is to stop the RSS, the BJP from attacking and destroying Indian state and institutions.

"There is absolute acceptance and unity on that point. We are not getting into any conversation that distracts us from that goal".

