UNSC not waiting to garland us, let us not live in fool’s paradise: Pak minister on Kashmir

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 13: Don't expect the United Nations Security Council to wait for us with garlands and support our objections to India scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Let us not live in a fool's paradise, he told the media at Muzafarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He said that the issue may not go Pakistan's way once it reaches the UNSC, with any of the P-5 nations playing spoilsport. He also said that the Muslim Ummah may not back Pakistan on Kashmir as India is a bigger market, where many have invested.

"Mediation on Kashmir not on Trump's table anymore"

He said that giving vent to emotions is easy and raising objections easier. However to understand issues and move forward is complicated. The UNSC is not waiting for us with garlands, he also said.

Let the people of Pakistan and Kashmir not live in fool's paradise. Let them know that nobody is holding out an invitation there. He also said that the Muslim nations have financial interests in India. We need to move forward with utmost care.

Qureshi also spoke about the re-alignments, while pointing towards relations between India and UAE and Saudi Arabia. They all have investments there. It is a one billion dollar market, he also added.