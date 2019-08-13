  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UNSC not waiting to garland us, let us not live in fool’s paradise: Pak minister on Kashmir

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Don't expect the United Nations Security Council to wait for us with garlands and support our objections to India scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

    People of Pak, Kashmir shouldn’t live in fool’s paradise, UNSC not waiting to garland Islamabad: Qu
    Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

    Let us not live in a fool's paradise, he told the media at Muzafarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He said that the issue may not go Pakistan's way once it reaches the UNSC, with any of the P-5 nations playing spoilsport. He also said that the Muslim Ummah may not back Pakistan on Kashmir as India is a bigger market, where many have invested.

    "Mediation on Kashmir not on Trump's table anymore"

    He said that giving vent to emotions is easy and raising objections easier. However to understand issues and move forward is complicated. The UNSC is not waiting for us with garlands, he also said.

    Let the people of Pakistan and Kashmir not live in fool's paradise. Let them know that nobody is holding out an invitation there. He also said that the Muslim nations have financial interests in India. We need to move forward with utmost care.

    Qureshi also spoke about the re-alignments, while pointing towards relations between India and UAE and Saudi Arabia. They all have investments there. It is a one billion dollar market, he also added.

    More SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI News

    Read more about:

    shah mahmood qureshi jammu and kashmir article 370 unsc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue