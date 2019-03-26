  • search
    Pentagon authorises $1 Billion for Trump's border wall

    By
    |

    Washington, Mar 26: Pentagon has authorised $1 billion to begin new wall construction along the US-Mexico border.

    A Pentagon budget reprogramming notification sent to Capitol Hill on Monday and obtained by CNN indicates that up to $1 billion will go toward building 57 miles of fencing, improving roads and other measures on the southern border.

    File photo of US President Donald Trump
    File photo of US President Donald Trump

    The Department of Defense authorized the Army Corp of Engineers to begin planning and construction for the project Monday night. The department will direct the funds toward 18-foot-high fencing along the Yuma and El Paso sections of the border, according to a letter acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan sent to Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 8:28 [IST]
