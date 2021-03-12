Pandemic claimed more lives than World War I, World War II, Vietnam War and 9/11 combined did: Biden

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Mar 12: While paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, US President Joe Biden said tat the nation witnessed a collective sacrifice.

He said that the US will overcome one of the toughest and darkest phases by beating the virus. In his address to the nation, Biden said, a year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked... denials for days, weeks then months which led to more deaths, more stress and loneliness.

While it was different for everyone, we all lost something, a collective sacrifice, Biden also said. "Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do, in fact, it may be the most American thing we do, and that's what we have done," he also said.

Joe Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs .9T virus relief bill

"I know it's been hard, I truly know. I carry a card in my pocket with a number of Americans who have died due to Covid-19 till date. As of now, total deaths in America - 527,726 - that's more deaths than World War I, World War II, Vietnam War and 9/11 combined," Biden also said.

He also said that he wants states to make all US adults eligible for the vaccination by May 1. He also added that the government was making every effort to end the pandemic and create a greater sense of normalcy by July 4, Independence Day holiday.