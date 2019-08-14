Pakistan writes to UNSC for emergency meet over India's move in Kashmir

By Shreya

Islamabad, Aug 14: Pakistan has asked the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency meeting over India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state.

"If India chooses to resort again to the use of force, Pakistan will be obliged to respond, in self defence, with all its capabilities," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a letter to the UNSC.

"Pakistan will not provoke a conflict, but India should not mistake our restraint for weakness," Qureshi wrote in a letter to the UN Security Council seen by news agency Reuters.

In video message, Qureshi said that he sent a formal letter to the president of the UNSC through Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting.

Qureshi said that the letter will also be shared with all members of the UNSC.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to "accept the reality".

Qureshi said that the decision to call for the UNSC meeting was taken in the meeting of high-profile National Security Committee meeting held last week.

Qureshi said Pakistan considered India's actions in Kashmir as a threat to the regional peace.

