Pakistan to observe 'Kashmir Hour' on Friday; Shahid Afridi says he’s in

International

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Islamabad, Aug 29: The Pakistan Army said on Wednesday that the 'Kashmir Hour' will be observed at 12 pm on Friday.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor made the announcement after Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The first such protest will be observed at 12 pm on August 30, Ghafoor said, adding that sirens will also be blared for 'Kashmir Hour'. He asked people to take part in the initiative.

Shortly after Ghafoor's announcement, cricketer Shahid Afridi said he would participate in the protest.

"Let's respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC," tweeted Afridi.

Kashmir an internal issue of India, scrapping Art 370 sovereign decision of govt: Russian Envoy

Gambhir took to social media to lash out at Afridi and his post read: "Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that's it's proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help."

Earlier this month, India decided to end the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and the state was bifurcated into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh. Afridi said that he would also visit Mazar-e-Quaid (the tomb of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah) in Karachi on Friday.