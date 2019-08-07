  • search
    Islamabad, Aug 07: Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired meeting of National Security Committee at Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad after resolution to revoke Article 370 was passed by Parliament.

    Pak to downgrade diplomatic relation, suspend trade with India

    Pakistan said it will downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India. It will also review bilateral arrangements with India.

    Pakistan National Security Committee decided to take following actions

    1. Downgrading of diplomatic relations with India.

    2. Suspension of bilateral trade with India.

    3. Review of bilateral arrangements.

    Amid a communication shutdown and other restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, security agencies have arrested over 100 people, including political leaders and activists, as they are considered a threat to peace in the Valley, officials said on Wednesday, 7 August.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
