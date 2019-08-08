Pakistan change aerial routes over Lahore hours after downgrading ties, suspending trade

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Islamabad, Aug 08: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday made changes in aerial routes for all airlines specifically for Lahore region & increased the minimum limit of flights' altitude.

It also said that Foreign aircraft will not be permitted to fly below 46,000-feet altitude in Lahore region.

Meanwhile, Flights from Afghanistan have been instructed to take alternative routes by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

The move comes hours after Pakistan expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, minutes after it decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was announced after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), attended by top civil and military leadership, during which it was also decided to suspend the bilateral trade and review the "bilateral arrangements".

Later, the Foreign Office in a statement said that "Pursuant to the decision of the National Security Committee today, the Government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan."

It, however, did not give any time line for India to pull back its envoy.

Pakistan had recently lifted the ban on flights headed to and coming from India in mid-July, after five months of closure. Both sides had closed off their airspace following a military standoff in February.